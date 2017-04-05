Rome

Full steam ahead on TAP - Calenda

'No more delays' says industry minister

Rome, April 5 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday work on the Puglia section of the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) should go ahead and not be "threatened by further delays" caused by protests against olive-tree removals. The pipeline's arrival at Melendugno had been approved after "the most careful assessment of the alternatives," he said. Work has been held up recently by protests against the removal of olive trees, even though they will later be replanted in the same place. Also Wednesday the Constitutional Court annulled a Puglia region order linked to the xylella virus which the government said threatened the TAP construction. The TAP is set to bring Caspian gas from Azerbaijan to Europe.

