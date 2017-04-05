Austria must take migrants from Italy, Greece -Juncker

Brussels
05/04/2017
Brussels, April 5 - Austria must start taking in asylum seekers relocated from Italy and Greece, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday, saying that Vienna was not fulfilling its EU obligations. "The Commission is ready to discuss how to assist the Austrian authorities, so that they gradually fulfill their obligations," Juncker said. "Naturally we will take into account the solidarity which Austria showed in the past".
