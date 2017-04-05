Record 19 bn tax-evasion recovery in 2016 - Orlandi

Rome
05/04/2017
Rome, April 5 - Italy raised a record 19 billion euros from the fight against tax evasion, Rossella Orlandi, the head of inland revenue agency l'Agenzia delle Entrate, told a Lower House committee on Wednesday. "It's the best result ever achieved by the institution," Orlandi told the House finance committee. She said the figure was a 28% increase on the 14.9 billion recovered in 2015 and three times more than the 6.4 billion registered in 2007.
