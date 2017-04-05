Turin

Itedi-Espresso group to be called Gedi - Elkann (2)

Will be Italian news leader, one of biggest in Europe

Itedi-Espresso group to be called Gedi - Elkann (2)

Turin, April 5 - The publishing group formed by last year's merger of Itedi (La Stampa) and L'Espresso (La Repubblica) will be called Gedi, Agnelli family holding company Exor Chairman John Elkann told shareholders Wednesday. "Gedi will be an Italian news leader, one of the biggest in Europe, led by a very talented manager like Monica Mondardini", Elkann said. The new groups, which also gets Genoa paper Il Secolo XIX from Itedi, will have overall earnings of around 700 million euros, a productivity among the highest in the sector, and an aggregate average diffusion of around 740,000 copies a day for more than 5.8 million readers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Coinvolti i vertici della cosca Pesce

Coinvolti i vertici
della cosca Pesce

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33