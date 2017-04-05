Itedi-Espresso group to be called Gedi - Elkann (2)

Turin, April 5 - The publishing group formed by last year's merger of Itedi (La Stampa) and L'Espresso (La Repubblica) will be called Gedi, Agnelli family holding company Exor Chairman John Elkann told shareholders Wednesday. "Gedi will be an Italian news leader, one of the biggest in Europe, led by a very talented manager like Monica Mondardini", Elkann said. The new groups, which also gets Genoa paper Il Secolo XIX from Itedi, will have overall earnings of around 700 million euros, a productivity among the highest in the sector, and an aggregate average diffusion of around 740,000 copies a day for more than 5.8 million readers.