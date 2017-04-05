I'll never give up says Renzi (2)

Rome

Denies saying he wd quit if loses PD race

Rome, April 5 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Wednesday denied saying he would quit if he lost the Democratic Party (PD) leadership race and said "I have not given up and I will never give up". Earlier newsweekly Panorama had reported that Renzi said "if I lose this time I will go for good" in an interview to be published tomorrow. Renzi said "with all the friendship for (journalist) Andrea Marcenaro, I never said what Panorama reported." He said "I never said it and this time I never even thought it". Panorama earlier quoted Renzi as saying that if he fails in his PD leadership bid "it seems evident that this time I will go for good". Renzi hailed the fact that he had left the political scene after a resounding defeat in a December 4 referendum, "restarting from scratch: no office, no role other than the confidence in me".

