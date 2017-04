Rats in food, 1.2 mn euro seizure in Alessandria

Alessandria, April 5 - Italian health and hygiene police on Wednesday seized 1.2 million euros' worth of food destined for supermarkets and restaurants after finding it had been infested by rats. The owner of the Alessandria-based firm, a 25-year-old non-EU immigrant, was cited for "very serious hygienic conditions". More than 100 tonnes of rat-infested food was seized and will be destroyed.