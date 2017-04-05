1 of Florence jail-break trio caught in Switzerland (3)

Florence, April 5 - One of three Romanians who escaped from Florence's Sollicciano prison on February 20 was caught in Switzerland on Wednesday, Florence prosecutors said. The man, 25-year-old Danut Ciocan, was identified by prosecutors at the French-Swiss border thanks to an old file showing his contacts abroad, judicial sources said. Prosecutors have already asked the justice ministry to request the extradition of Ciocan, who is still has to serve a jail term of one year, nine months and 12 days. A national and international manhunt has been on since the three staged the daring and spectacular break-out from the Sollicciano prison in the Tuscan capital on the night of February 20. Investigators believe the inmates, suspected members of a criminal organization specialized in theft who were arrested at the beginning of February, fled aboard a car driven by an accomplice who was waiting for them outside the prison north of Florence. Security was tightened at bus and train stations across Italy. The three men - identified as Ciocan Danut Costel, Bordeiano Costel and Doncin Constantin Catalin - escaped by digging a hole in a wall in their cell. They then climbed down into a court and over the prison's protective wall.