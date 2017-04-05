Bottura knocked off perch as world's top chef (2)

Rome
05/04/2017
Rome, April 5 - Modenese chef Massimo Bottura was knocked off his perch as world's best chef by Danile Humm of New York's Eleven Madison Park Restaurant Wednesday. Bottura's Osteria Francescana came second in the rankings announced in Melbourne, ahead of El Cellar de Can Roca in Girona in third place. Enrico Crippa of Piazza Duomo in Alba came fifteenth. The World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards List is drawn up by the British magazine "Restaurant" and based on the votes of hundreds of chefs, critics and food lovers.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online