Rome

Bottura knocked off perch as world's top chef (2)

Comes second to New York's Humm

Bottura knocked off perch as world's top chef (2)

Rome, April 5 - Modenese chef Massimo Bottura was knocked off his perch as world's best chef by Danile Humm of New York's Eleven Madison Park Restaurant Wednesday. Bottura's Osteria Francescana came second in the rankings announced in Melbourne, ahead of El Cellar de Can Roca in Girona in third place. Enrico Crippa of Piazza Duomo in Alba came fifteenth. The World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards List is drawn up by the British magazine "Restaurant" and based on the votes of hundreds of chefs, critics and food lovers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Coinvolti i vertici della cosca Pesce

Coinvolti i vertici
della cosca Pesce

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33