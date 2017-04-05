Naples

Totò awarded posthumous honorary degree in Naples

Federico II University recalls comedy actor 50 years after death

Totò awarded posthumous honorary degree in Naples

Naples, April 5 - Naples' Federico II University on Wednesday awarded a posthumous honorary degree to Totò to mark 50 years since the passing of the legendary Neapolitan comedy actor. Totò (1898-1967) was the stage name of Antonio de Curtis, a rubber-faced Neapolitan comedian who starred in over 100 much-loved movies that made him the nation's favourite comic actor, along with Alberto Sordi. These classics are still frequently screened on Italian TV and continue to have modern viewers in stitches. "Totò has received a degree. He'll be having a laugh about it in heaven," said Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris, adding that the city was making headway with plans to open a museum dedicated to the actor. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini also paid tribute. "I grew up on bread and Totó," Franceschini said. "In part I am here as a lover of his work".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Coinvolti i vertici della cosca Pesce

Coinvolti i vertici
della cosca Pesce

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33