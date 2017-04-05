If I lose this time I'll go for good - Renzi (2)

Rome, April 5 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that if he is defeated in his bid to be re-elected leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), "it seems evident that this time I will go for good". In an interview with newsweekly Panorama out tomorrow, Renzi hailed the fact that he had left the political scene after a resounding defeat in a December 4 referendum, "restarting from scratch: no office, no role other than the confidence in me". Renzi is by far the front-runner in the PD leadership race, ahead of Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. He quit as premier following the defeat in a Constitutional reform referendum, and as PD leader to trigger the porcess of re-election. The new leader will be announced at the start of May. Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano is lagging far behind in third place.