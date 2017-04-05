Govt puts quake decree to confidence vote

Rome
05/04/2017
Rome, April 5 - The government has put its decree on measures for the areas of central Italy hit by the recent series of devastating earthquakes to a confidence vote, Relations with Parliament Minister Anna Finocchiaro announced in the Senate on Wednesday. The legislation, which has already been approved by the Lower House, needs to get the green light by April 10 or it will elapse.
