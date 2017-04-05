Rome

Govt puts quake decree to confidence vote

Legislation needs OK by April 10

Govt puts quake decree to confidence vote

Rome, April 5 - The government has put its decree on measures for the areas of central Italy hit by the recent series of devastating earthquakes to a confidence vote, Relations with Parliament Minister Anna Finocchiaro announced in the Senate on Wednesday. The legislation, which has already been approved by the Lower House, needs to get the green light by April 10 or it will elapse.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Coinvolti i vertici della cosca Pesce

Coinvolti i vertici
della cosca Pesce

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33