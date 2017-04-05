Labour-tax wedge 10 points over EU average-Audit Court

Rome
05/04/2017
Rome, April 5 - Italy's labour-tax wedge is 10 percentage points over the European Union average, the Audit Court said on Wednesday. The labour-tax wedge is the difference between workers' take-home pay and the total cost to firms to employ them. The State auditor said that 49% "is deducted for contributions and taxes". It also called for the tax-to-GDP ratio to be reduced, saying the current situation "does not help the fight against the underground economy and tax evasion".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online