Milan

Govt files to be civil plaintiff in Berlusconi case (2)

Trial into allegations ex-premier paid women to stay silent

Govt files to be civil plaintiff in Berlusconi case (2)

Milan, April 5 - The premier's office on Wednesday presented a petition to be a civil plaintiff in a trial against ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi for allegedly paying several young women to keep mum about the real nature of 'bunga bunga' sex parties at his home in the so-called Ruby III case. The trial opened on Wednesday but proceedings were quickly adjourned to July 3. In the first trial linked to the case, Berlusconi was cleared of charges of paying a woman known as Ruby for sex while she was a minor over lack of evidence that he knew she was under 18 at the time.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

Operazione Recherche, ecco tutti gli arrestati/Gallery

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Un calamaro di quasi dieci chili trascinato in spiaggia a mano

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Coinvolti i vertici della cosca Pesce

Coinvolti i vertici
della cosca Pesce

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33