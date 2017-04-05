Rome

Soccer: Lazio are first Italian Cup finalists

Roma win 3-2 on night but lose 4-3 on aggregate

Soccer: Lazio are first Italian Cup finalists

Rome, April 5 - Lazio are their first Italian Cup finalists despite losing 3-2 on Tuesday to city rivals AS Roma in the second leg their semi-final. The Biancocelesti progressed 4-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the tie 2-0. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put Lazio ahead early on and gave them a precious away goal as Roma were technically the hosts on the night at the Stadio Olimpico that both teams share. Stephan El Shaarawy pounced on a loose ball to level, but Ciro Immobile produced a cool finish in the second half after springing the offside trap to leave Roma needing four more goals to make the final. Mohamed Salah scored two, but it was not enough. Napoli host holders Juventus in the second leg of the other semi, seeking to reverse a 3-1 defeat from the first leg.

