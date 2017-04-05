Pope says close to St Petersburg victims

Vatican City
05/04/2017
Vatican City, April 5 - Pope Francis expressed his sympathy on Wednesday to the families of the victims of this week's bomb attack on the St Petersburg metro in which 14 people died. "My thoughts at the moment go to the serious attack on the St Petersburg metro a few days ago, which caused victims and dismay among the population," Francis said during his weekly general audience. "While I trust in God's mercy for those who tragically passed away, I express my spiritual closeness to their families and all those who suffer due to this dramatic event".
