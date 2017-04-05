Equitalia reports 600,000 scrap-tax-file requests (2)

Rome, April 5 - Around 600,000 people have presented requests for their tax-dispute files to be scrapped as part of a government programme, Equitalia CEO Ernesto Maria told a Lower House hearing on Wednesday. The head of the tax-arrears-collection agency said 575,000 of the requests had the necessary requisites and around 502,000 had been processed with a total value of around 8.3 billion euros. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Democratic Party (PD) MPs in the Lower House Tuesday that money raised for settlements for the scrapping of the tax-dispute files will contribute to the budget adjustment of 0.2% of GDP that Italy must present to the European Commission by the end of the month, according to parliamentary sources.