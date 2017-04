Nine million euros in assets seized from Balducci

Rome, April 5 - Finance police on Wednesday set about executing a warrant to seize nine million euros in assets from former public-works chief Angelo Balducci. The move regards a probe into alleged corruption linked to several major events in Italy, a statement said. These events included the 2009 G8 summit - which was originally meant to be held at La Maddalena in Sardinia but was moved to L'Aquila to give the area an economic boost after a devastating earthquake - the 2009 world swimming championships in Rome and the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Italian unification in 2011.