Switzerland closes 3 passes, foreign min calls envoy (2)

Rome, April 4 - The Italian foreign ministry on Tuesday urgently summoned Swiss Ambassador Giancarlo Kessler over the night-time closure of three border passes, as well as on statements that accompanied the Swiss decision, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Kessler, the statement said, stressed that it was a temporary and experimental measure, which will soon be reviewed in the framework of further improvement in the collaboration between security forces in light of the accord in force between the police of the two countries. On the Italian side, a request was reiterated to overcome as soon as possible control procedures of the criminal records that are only applied to Italian transborder workers. As is recognised by the Swiss side, they represent a violation of an accord on free circulation. The ambassador assured that on the Swiss side they are working to end such procedures, introducing euro-compatible measures if needed.

