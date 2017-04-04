Spread closes down 3 on 200 (2)

Rome, April 4 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed three points down on 200 points Tuesday, compared to 203 at Monday's close, with a yield of 2.25%, down 0.06% from 2.31% on Monday. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. Monday was the first time in weeks the spread had been over the psychologically important 200-point threshold. The spread rose above 200 last month on EU populist fears.