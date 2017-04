Soccer: Mandzukic to miss Napoli-Juve Cup semi

Turin, April 4 - A knee inflammation will keep Mario Mandzukic out of Juventus's Italian Cup semi-final second leg at Napoli Wednesday, the Bianconeri said Tuesday. The Croatia striker, who played a part in Juve's 1-1 Serie A draw at the San Paolo on Sunday, has not been called up for the Italian champions' second visit there in three days. Juve hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg at the Juventus Stadium.