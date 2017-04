55% of Italians plan eco-friendly holidays - BIT

Milan, April 4 - Some 55% of Italians plan holidays with an eco-friendly bent, the UniVerde Foundation told Italy's annual BIT international tourism fair Tuesday. More than half Italians go out of their way to plan holidays that don't harm the environment, the foundation said. The BIT also heard that Iran would be a "major destination" for Italians travelling abroad this year. Meanwhile Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano told the BIT that his region could be "the symbol of Italy's comeback".