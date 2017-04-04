Vatican enters Italy's fiscal 'white list' (2)

Vatican City, April 4 - The Holy See has been admitted to Italy's fiscal white list, which makes possible the non-imposition of taxes on financial earnings for residents of countries on the list. This is the effect of the publication in the official journal of a decree signed by Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on March 23 updating the list of countries that have an adequate level of information exchange with Italy on tax issues. The Vatican's inclusion is a direct consequence of the coming into force of the fiscal convention with Italy. The Vatican said in a statement that the Holy See's joining the white list "confirms the process of reform and transparency" of its finances, showing that the Vatican State "is a collaborative and transparent country from the standpoint of fiscal information".