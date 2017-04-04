Vatican City

Vatican enters Italy's fiscal 'white list' (2)

'Confirms financial reform process' says Holy See

Vatican enters Italy's fiscal 'white list' (2)

Vatican City, April 4 - The Holy See has been admitted to Italy's fiscal white list, which makes possible the non-imposition of taxes on financial earnings for residents of countries on the list. This is the effect of the publication in the official journal of a decree signed by Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on March 23 updating the list of countries that have an adequate level of information exchange with Italy on tax issues. The Vatican's inclusion is a direct consequence of the coming into force of the fiscal convention with Italy. The Vatican said in a statement that the Holy See's joining the white list "confirms the process of reform and transparency" of its finances, showing that the Vatican State "is a collaborative and transparent country from the standpoint of fiscal information".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domenica di sangue sulle strade calabresi

Domenica di sangue
sulle strade calabresi

di Giuseppe Lo Re - Alessia Antonucci

Serre vibonesi, giovane sfugge a un agguato

Serre vibonesi, giovane
sfugge a un agguato

di Francesca Onda

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Autovelox, ecco dove scattano i controlli

Autovelox, ecco dove scattano i controlli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33