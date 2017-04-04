Writer Cotroneo snaps people looking at art

Rome April 4 - Striking photographs taken by Italian writer Roberto Cotroneo of people admiring artworks in museums are on show at Rome's Modern Art Gallery (GNAM) until June 4. The show, entitled 'Genius Loci, In the Theatre of Art', represents Cotroneo's return to photography after 30 years as one of Italy's top writers. Speaking at the vernissage, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the show was "very original with beautiful photos, and a beautiful idea behind it", that of capturing the various emotions felt by an observer of art. Franceschini revealed that he, too, had sometimes done the same thing, that is photograph people in front of works instead of the works themselves. "People think that you are photographing a work and instead the subject is them. "You have the feeling you are accomplishing what photography sets out to do, that is to steal moments and make them eternal". Franceschini said Cotroneo's show "restores a living museum, made of works, but also of the people visiting it". Famous Italian photographer Ferdinando Scianna said he was "intrigued and amused" by the latest work of Cotroneo, with whom he said he was "for some time an accomplice in photography and writing." The photographs capture the fleeting emotions and gestures of people admiring artworks and taking selfies in front of them, as well as looking at one another, with Cotroneo in turn observing their posture, their moments of reflection, offering, in Scianna's opinion, countless facets and sociological implications on the relationship with art today. Explaining his decision to return to photography, Cotroneo said "these day you can no longer do one thing only, that is too restricting". "Ever since I picked up the camera again, this time a digital one, I asked myself what I should shoot, and so I chose museums, which are my passion". In the beginning the subjects were the artworks and architecture, but then the writer's attention shifted to the human animals populating the galleries. "I started studying people, how they moved, how they looked at things, where they stood," he said. Cotroneo's lens captures people looking at Edward Hopper or Piero della Francesca, a photo by David Lachapelle, a work by Alberto Burri or Mimmo Paladino. Many visitors, if not almost all, photograph what they are seeing while others absent themselves, find distractions, look at their smartphones and await news from their private world in the midst of the artistic environment.