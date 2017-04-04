Syria attack shocking says Alfano (2)

Rome
04/04/2017
Rome, April 4 - A gas attack on "helpless civilians" near Idlib in Syria that killed 58 people including 11 children and reports of air strikes on the hospitals treating the wounded are "shocking", Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday. He said "Italy will be in the front line at the UN Security Council in the urgent meeting, requested by France and Britain, and tomorrow at the Brussels Conference on Syria, in condemning the use of weapons of mass destruction against the Syrian population and in forcefully asking that those responsible for this crime against humanity be identified". Alfano said "the international community has a duty to put an end to the profound suffering of the Syrian people and to restore peace, hope and a future to that great country".
