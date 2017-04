Rome restaurants impounded in tax-dodge probe

Rome, April 4 - Restaurants, pizzerias, bars and gelaterie in central Rome were part of 10 million euros in assets seized Tuesday from a Campanian businessman in a massive tax evasion probe, police said. Police said Francesco Varsi, 70, was a "specialist" at dodging taxes. The eateries included the Varsi Bistrot in via della Conciliazione near the Vatican; 'Frankie's Grill' on via Veneto; La Scuderia and La Piazzetta del Quirinale, both near the Trevi Fountain; and the 'Augustea' restaurant in viale Trastevere. Also seized was a luxury villa and grounds on the Roman outskirts.