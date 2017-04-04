Brussels

Syria gas raid 'horrible' says Mogherini (3)

Today humanity died says UNICEF Italia

Brussels, April 4 - A suspected Syrian regime sarin gas attack that killed 58 people including 11 children near the Syrian city of Idlib is "horrible" and "a dramatic reminder of the fact that the situation on the ground continues to be dramatic," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said Tuesday. "Obviously there is a primary responsibility of the regime, because its responsibility is to protect its people, not attack them", she said on the eve of a meeting of ministers of the Conference on the Future of Syria. The issue of responsibility in Syria is "central", Mogherini told international news agencies including ANSA. She said the Syrians must decide on the future of President Bassar al-Assad but it was "unrealistic" to think he could stay on. UNICEF Italia spokesman Andrea Iacomini told ANSA that "the images are shocking, humanity died in Syria today". Speaking with tears in his eyes, Iacomini said "the international community, after six years of hell, must put an end to this ordeal". He added: "There are no children of Assad or of the rebels, they are all victims of a war that they did not want." Iacomini urged Italian politicians to condemn the attack.

