Writer Cotroneo snaps people looking at art

Rome April 4
04/04/2017
Rome April 4 - Striking photographs taken by Italian writer Roberto Cotroneo of people admiring artworks in museums are on show at Rome's Modern Art Gallery (GNAM) until June 4. The show, entitled 'Genius Loci, In the Theatre of Art', represents Cotroneo's return to photography after 30 years as one of Italy's top writers. Speaking at the vernissage, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the show was "very original with beautiful photos, and a beautiful idea behind it", that of capturing the various emotions felt by an observer of art. Franceschini revealed that he, too, had sometimes done the same thing, that is photograph people in front of works instead of the works themselves.
