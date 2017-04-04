Rome

M5S eyes Rome electronic 'direct democracy' revolution (2)

Anti-establishment movement seeks to turn new leaf for city

M5S eyes Rome electronic 'direct democracy' revolution (2)

Rome, April 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has presented a proposal to the council assembly to amend the city's statute in order to unleash a "direct-democracy revolution". The proposal would make it possible to conduct online petitions and experiment with electronic voting for city referendums. The M5S said that the aim is to "pass from the Capital Mafia" scandal, which regarded allegations a criminal organization muscled in on city contracts worth millions, to the "direct-democracy capital in five years". "We use a revolutionary platform, the Rousseau, and we want to launch this model inside the Rome Capital website, giving citizens the opportunity to express themselves," Flavia Marzano, Raggi's cabinet member in charge of simplifying bureaucracy, said at the presentation of the initiative. "We also want to experiment with electronic votes for referendums on the basis of the United States model". The idea is to make it possible to perform online petitions and then present them in the city assembly. The package also features the abolition of participation quorums for city referendums. The M5S stemmed from the popular blog of its leader, comedian-turned politician Beppe Grillo, and the Internet is a key part of its innovative approach to politics. All of its candidates, for example, are selected via online votes. Savvy use of the Internet has played a big role in a success of a movement that is currently top of most opinion polls but was only established in 2009. Gianroberto Casaleggio, a web strategist, was the co-founder of the movement. His son, Davide Casaleggio, took over as the head of Casaleggio Associati, which runs Grillo's blog, after he passed away a year ago.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domenica di sangue sulle strade calabresi

Domenica di sangue
sulle strade calabresi

di Giuseppe Lo Re - Alessia Antonucci

Serre vibonesi, giovane sfugge a un agguato

Serre vibonesi, giovane
sfugge a un agguato

di Francesca Onda

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

Autovelox, ecco dove scattano i controlli

Autovelox, ecco dove scattano i controlli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33