M5S eyes Rome electronic 'direct democracy' revolution (2)

Rome, April 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has presented a proposal to the council assembly to amend the city's statute in order to unleash a "direct-democracy revolution". The proposal would make it possible to conduct online petitions and experiment with electronic voting for city referendums. The M5S said that the aim is to "pass from the Capital Mafia" scandal, which regarded allegations a criminal organization muscled in on city contracts worth millions, to the "direct-democracy capital in five years". "We use a revolutionary platform, the Rousseau, and we want to launch this model inside the Rome Capital website, giving citizens the opportunity to express themselves," Flavia Marzano, Raggi's cabinet member in charge of simplifying bureaucracy, said at the presentation of the initiative. "We also want to experiment with electronic votes for referendums on the basis of the United States model". The idea is to make it possible to perform online petitions and then present them in the city assembly. The package also features the abolition of participation quorums for city referendums. The M5S stemmed from the popular blog of its leader, comedian-turned politician Beppe Grillo, and the Internet is a key part of its innovative approach to politics. All of its candidates, for example, are selected via online votes. Savvy use of the Internet has played a big role in a success of a movement that is currently top of most opinion polls but was only established in 2009. Gianroberto Casaleggio, a web strategist, was the co-founder of the movement. His son, Davide Casaleggio, took over as the head of Casaleggio Associati, which runs Grillo's blog, after he passed away a year ago.