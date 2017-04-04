Rome

Diabetes sufferers up by over one million in 15 years

Disease affects 5.4% of population, compared to 3.8% in 2000

Rome, April 4 - The number of diabetes sufferers in Italy has risen by over one million in 15 years, according to the 10th edition of the Italian Diabetes & Obesity Barometer Report, which was presented in Rome on Tuesday. It said that, according to data for 2015, there were 3.27 million diabetes sufferers, plus another million who have the disease but do not know it. It said 5.4% of the population are sufferers, compared to 3.8% in 2000, following an increase of 1.118 million people with diabetes. The aging of the Italian population is a factor in the increase. The report said that diabetes and related conditions caused 75,000 deaths in 2013.

