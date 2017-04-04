Syria gas raid 'horrible' says Mogherini

Brussels, April 4 - A suspected chemical attack that killed dozens near the Syrian city of Idlib is "horrible" and "a dramatic reminder of the fact that the situation on the ground continues to be dramatic," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said Tuesday, on the eve of a meeting of ministers of the Conference on the Future of Syria. "Obviously there is a primary responsibility of the regime, because its responsibility is to protect its people, not attack them", she said.