Brussels

Syria gas raid 'horrible' says Mogherini

Regime must protect people not attack them

Syria gas raid 'horrible' says Mogherini

Brussels, April 4 - A suspected chemical attack that killed dozens near the Syrian city of Idlib is "horrible" and "a dramatic reminder of the fact that the situation on the ground continues to be dramatic," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said Tuesday, on the eve of a meeting of ministers of the Conference on the Future of Syria. "Obviously there is a primary responsibility of the regime, because its responsibility is to protect its people, not attack them", she said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domenica di sangue sulle strade calabresi

Domenica di sangue
sulle strade calabresi

di Giuseppe Lo Re - Alessia Antonucci

Serre vibonesi, giovane sfugge a un agguato

Serre vibonesi, giovane
sfugge a un agguato

di Francesca Onda

Ndrangheta: sequestri e fermi in Calabria

Ndrangheta: sequestri
e fermi in Calabria

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

La “Statale della morte” teatro di un nuovo incidente

Autovelox, ecco dove scattano i controlli

Autovelox, ecco dove scattano i controlli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33