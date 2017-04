10 nabbed for Naples health graft (2)

Naples, April 4 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 10 people in a case of suspected kickbacks on contracts in the healthcare sector in Naples. Among those involved, police said, is Guglielmo Manna, husband of judge Anna Scognamiglio, who gained headlines in inflicting an office ban, later overturned, on Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca. A health-sector businessmen, Pietro Coci, told police that the Mantenucoop cooperative "systematically" paid kickbacks of 2-2.5% on all its contracts. At the centre of the probe, police said, is a three-year, 11.5 million contract for the maintenance of Naples' Santobono-Pausilipon e Annunziata Hospital.