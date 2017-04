House prices down 0.7% in 2016 - ISTAT

Rome, April 4 - House prices fell by 0.7% on average on 2016, compared to a drop of 2.6% in 2015, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said, however, that its house-price index increased by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016 in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year. That was the first year-on-year increase since the fourth quarter of 2011.