Public sector must support Made in Italy - Mattarella

Rho, April 4 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that the public sector must give "effective support" to the Made in Italy brand as he inaugurated the Milan Salone del Mobile furniture fair. "The winning Made in Italy and Made by Italy formula, which puts together the exportation of our products, success in the world of technology, raw materials, market approach and Italian lifestyle, involves the business system of all the sectors and calls on the public system to provide effective support," he said. He also said he hoped economic recovery could come with civil recovery.