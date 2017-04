M5S eyes Rome electronic 'direct democracy' revolution

Rome, April 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has presented a proposal to the council assembly to amend the city's statute to make a "direct-democracy revolution" possible. The proposal would make it possible to conduct online petitions and experiment with electronic voting for city referendums. The M5S said that the aim is to "pass from the Capital Mafia" scandal, regarding allegations a criminal organization muscled in on city contracts worth millions, to the "direct-democracy capital".