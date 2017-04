Eliminating inequality only way to ensure peace - pope

Vatican, April 4 - Pope Francis told a conference on human development in the Vatican on Tuesday that it was necessary to combat inequality to ensure peace. "The duty of solidarity obliges us to seek the right ways of sharing so that the dramatic disparity between those who have too much and those who have nothing, those who discard and those who are discarded, does not exist," the pope said. "Only the road of integration between peoples will enable humanity to have a future of peace and hope," he added as he addressed the conference organised by the Dicastery for Integral Human Development.