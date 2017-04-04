Alfano says won't let Gentiloni be pulled left

Rome, April 4 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday that his centrist AP group will not let Premier Paolo Gentiloni's coalition government be dragged to the left of the political spectrum. "Gentiloni is doing a job of negotiation and mediation and we are playing the part of those who won't let him be pulled to the left," Alfano said ahead of a meeting later on Tuesday between Gentiloni and AP's Lower House and Senate whips. Alfano said the CGIL union wanted to push the executive to the left and that they "deem it necessary to reintroduce the instruments that generate unemployment".