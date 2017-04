Soccer: Inter's Champions League hopes in tatters

Milan, April 4 - Inter Milan's hopes of finishing the season in the top three and qualifying for the Champions League are in tatters after they lost 2-1 at home to Sampdoria on Monday. Danilo D'Ambrosio put Stefano Pioli's side in front on the first half, but the visitors came back after the break with a goal by Patrik Schick and a Fabio Quagliarella penalty in the closing stages. With eight games to play, Inter are sixth in Serie A with 55 points, nine points behind Napoli in third place, which is good for a spot in the Champions League playoffs.