Rome

AP whips to meet Gentiloni on Tuesday

DEF and work vouchers among issues on agenda

Rome, April 4 - Maurizio Lupi and Laura Bianconi, respectively the whips for the centrist AP group in the Lower House and the Senate, will meet Premier Paolo Gentiloni for talks later on Tuesday, Lupi said. The AP, a junior partner to Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the ruling alliance, has expressed concern about an alleged "leftwing drift" shown by the government. "We'll go to the meeting certain in the knowledge that Gentiloni knows this is not a monochrome PD government," Lupi said.

