People held, assets seized in 2 'Ndrangheta operations

Rome, April 4 - A number of people were detained and assets worth millions of euros were seized in two separate police operations on Tuesday targeting clans of Calabria's powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia, sources said. The first operation was directed by Reggio Calabria police and was aimed at several alleged members of clan based in the town of Rosarno. This was in relation to a probe shedding light on activities linked to road transport in the Gioia Tauro area. The second operation, meanwhile, concerned a probe by Catanzaro investigators focused on businesses involved in construction, sources said.