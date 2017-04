Toddler that fell into well dies (2)

Rome, April 3 - A 23-month-year-old boy who fell into a well at Velletri near Rome Saturday has died in Rome's Bambino Gesù hospital of cardiac arrest, medical sources said Monday. The toddler is believed to have escaped the attention of his mother while he was playing with his little sister in the garden, and gone over to the well, about three yards from their home, and fell in on the side where the surrounding fence was lowest.