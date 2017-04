I'll take more to die in Switzerland - Cappato (2)

Rome, April 3 - A right-to-die activist responsible for the assisted suicide in Zurich last month of tetraplegic disc jockey DJ Fabo said after questioning Monday that he would take more people to die in Switzerland. "I intend to continue to carry out the action that I'm doing for other people," said Radical Party member Marco Cappato. Cappato "confirmed that he helped DJ Fabo to get what he wanted" said a lawyer for the right-to-die Coscioni association, Filomena Gallo.