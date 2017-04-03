If govt follows CIGL not OK - Alfano (2)

Rome, 3 APR - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday it was not OK if the government followed the line of the CGIL trade union and urged Premier Paolo Gentiloni of the senior partner Democratic Party (PD) to "keep the balance" of the centre-left-centre-right coalition. Alfano, leader of Popular Alternative (AP), the juniot government partner, said "we have been able to govern so far because a lot of laws came from our programme. If we have to spend this year going backwards to follow the left, the government will not find us...but we won't start a crisis tomorrow morning." He said "now the PD Left has become the CGIL's loudspeaker. If the government is being blackmailed by the CGIL, we are not open to blackmail by the CGIL".