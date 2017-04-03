If govt follows CIGL not OK - Alfano (2)

Rome
03/04/2017
Rome, 3 APR - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday it was not OK if the government followed the line of the CGIL trade union and urged Premier Paolo Gentiloni of the senior partner Democratic Party (PD) to "keep the balance" of the centre-left-centre-right coalition. Alfano, leader of Popular Alternative (AP), the juniot government partner, said "we have been able to govern so far because a lot of laws came from our programme. If we have to spend this year going backwards to follow the left, the government will not find us...but we won't start a crisis tomorrow morning." He said "now the PD Left has become the CGIL's loudspeaker. If the government is being blackmailed by the CGIL, we are not open to blackmail by the CGIL".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Domenica di sangue
sulle strade calabresi
di Giuseppe Lo Re - Alessia Antonucci
Lui la picchia, lei lo fa arrestare
di Vinicio Leonetti
Serre vibonesi, giovane
sfugge a un agguato
di Francesca Onda
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online