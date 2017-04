PMI up to post-2011 high (2)

Rome, April 3 - Italy's Purchasing Mangers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.7 points in March from 55 in February, its highest since March 2011, Markit/Adaci said Monday. The PMI rose for the seventh straight month. The rise was higher than analysts expected. They thought it would go up by 55.1 points. Rocco Palombella of the UILM union said the rise "must encourage public and private investments, necessary for the growth of the sector and the national economy".