Gentiloni voices 'dismay' at St Petersburg blast (3)

Rome, April 3 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday voiced his "dismay" at a blast on the St Petersburg metro that killed at least 10 people and injured almost 50. "Dismay at the metro attack. Solidarity to the victims' families. Italy close to Russian government and people," tweeted Gentiloni. The Italian consulate in St Peterburg is contacting Italians in the Russian city to see if they are OK, Consul General Leonardo Bencini told ANSA. "The identity of the victims is not yet known. The consulate moved immediately and we set up a crisis unit to follow the situation," Bencini said. The consul said there were around 600 Italians registered as living in St Petersburg but the actual number of co-nationals present is much higher. Very many Italians are visiting at the moment, he said. Bencini also said that the consulate had activated a round-the-clock emergency number to supply all needed assistance.