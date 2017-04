Gentiloni voices 'dismay' at St Petersburg blast (2)

Rome, April 3 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday voiced his "dismay" at a blast on the St Petersburg metro that killed at least 10 people and injured almost 50. "Dismay at the metro attack. Solidarity to the victims' families. Italy close to Russian government and people," tweeted Gentiloni. The Italian consulate in St Peterburg is contacting Italians in the Russian city to see if they are OK, Consul General Leonardo Bencini told ANSA. "The identity of the victims is not yet known. The consulate moved immediately and we set up a crisis unit to follow the situation," Bencini said.