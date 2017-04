'Door always open' to Muti says Fuortes (2)

Rome, April 3 - Rome opera superintendent Carlo Fuortes said Monday "the door is always open" to a return by Riccardo Muti. "Riccardo Muti is a very great conductor, the principal one, and for him the door is always open," said Fuortes. "It's he who must decide whether he wants to return, as far as I'm concerned I'm always open to any future project". Muti quit as Rome conductor in September 2014 amid union problems at the Italian capital's opera house. Muti made a long-awaited return to the La Scala podium with his Chicago Symphony Orchesta on January 19.