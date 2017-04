AP wants Gentiloni meeting over 'leftwing drift' (2)

Rome, April 3 - The centre-right Alternative Popolare (AP) group backing Italy's left-right government on Monday asked to see Premier Paolo Gentiloni over what it said was a "leftwing drift" shown by the government. AP whips said the party was "seriously worried" about issues including "vouchers, the budget, the reform of legitimate defence, and the role of public-service television". AP is the junior partner in the ruling alliance. Its senior partner is Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD).