No to gas pipelines, drilling - Grillo (2)

Rome, April 3 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday came out against gas pipelines such as the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) bringing Caspian gas to Europe via Italy. He also restated the M5S's opposition to drilling for oil and gas, saying it was a "step forward in civilisation to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy". There have been protests in Puglia against the TAP with demonstrators trying to stop the temporary removal of olive trees. A referendum against oil drilling was voided by low turnout last year.