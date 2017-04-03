Patient steals ambulance called for him

Arezzo
03/04/2017
Arezzo, April 3 - A 34-year-old man suffering from psychiatric problems managed to steal an ambulance that had been called for him on Monday, sources said. Police managed to stop the man's joy ride on the A1 highway in the area of Chiusi, near Siena, after he had been driving the ambulance for around 10 kilometres. He had told relatives he wanted to go to Rome to report a drug-trafficking ring. This was the reason the family called the emergency services for assistance in the first place. When the ambulance arrived and the paramedics went to the man's flat, he took everyone by surprise by rushing down to the street and taking command of vehicle.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Domenica di sangue
sulle strade calabresi
di Giuseppe Lo Re - Alessia Antonucci
Lui la picchia, lei lo fa arrestare
di Vinicio Leonetti
Serre vibonesi, giovane
sfugge a un agguato
di Francesca Onda
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online