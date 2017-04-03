Patient steals ambulance called for him

Arezzo, April 3 - A 34-year-old man suffering from psychiatric problems managed to steal an ambulance that had been called for him on Monday, sources said. Police managed to stop the man's joy ride on the A1 highway in the area of Chiusi, near Siena, after he had been driving the ambulance for around 10 kilometres. He had told relatives he wanted to go to Rome to report a drug-trafficking ring. This was the reason the family called the emergency services for assistance in the first place. When the ambulance arrived and the paramedics went to the man's flat, he took everyone by surprise by rushing down to the street and taking command of vehicle.