Rome

'Push more' says Renzi, Orlando says Renzi a problem

'Right to annul vote if problems are found' says ex-PM

Rome, April 3 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said after winning the first-round congress vote among Democratic Party (PD) chapters that "we must now push even more, all together". Renzi came top with about 68% to Justice Minister Andrea Orlando's 25% and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano's 6.5% - though there has been some dispute about the numbers voting across Italy. "Learning from our mistakes, on Sunday we'll start the sprint to arrive at the primaries on April 30", Renzi said. Referring to the dispute on the turnout, Renzi said "where there are recognised problems (admitted that there are) it is right to intervene annulling the vote". Orlando, for his part, said "the problem is Renzi's political line. "Which is wrong. We must correct it before we all pay the damage," Orlando said. "If I'm elected I will only be secretary (of the PD", he said, ruling out standing for premier.

